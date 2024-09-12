GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Minister presents award to NLCIL CMD

Published - September 12, 2024 09:52 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLC India Limited (NLCIL) was presented with the Dr. Yelavarthy Nayudamma Memorial Award at a function held recently in Tenali in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release, Minister for Civil Supplies (Andhra Pradesh) Nadendla Manohar presented the award to Mr. Motupalli.

The award constituted in memory of noted scientist and former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr. Yelavarthy Nayudamma, is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contribution in the fields of science, technology, and societal development.

Published - September 12, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.