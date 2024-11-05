GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. man, daughter held for murdering woman, dumping body at Minjur railway station

The father-daughter duo deboarded a suburban train at Minjur railway station, on the outskirts of Chennai, with a suitcase reportedly carrying the woman’s body; they attempted to abandon the suitcase and board the train

Published - November 05, 2024 02:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The suitcase which carried the elderly woman’s body at Minjur railway station

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Government Railway Police in Chennai’s Korukkupet have arrested a 43-year-old goldsmith and his 17-year-old daughter for allegedly murdering an elderly woman, transporting her body in a suitcase via a suburban train from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and attempting to abandon it in Minjur, a suburban locality in Chennai.

The father-daughter duo reportedly confessed to committing the murder, and said they wanted to steal her jewellery.

Police sources said at 7.38 p.m. on Monday (November 4, 2024), the suspects deboarded a suburban train from Nellore at the Minjur railway station in Chennai with a trolley suitcase.

They immediately attempted to get back on the train after abandoning the suitcase, which reportedly had blood oozing out of it.

Commuters on the platform grew suspicious, and they immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on duty. The suspects were apprehended on the platform.

Upon being questioned, the suspects identified themselves as Balasubramaniam, 43, a goldsmith, and his 17-year-old daughter. They said they hailed from Sandhapettai in Nellore.

Balasubramaniam initially told the police personnel they murdered the elderly woman, who was living in their neighbourhood, as she had tried to force his daughter into sex work.

Later, the police personnel from Government Railway Police, Korukkupet, recovered the body from the suitcase and launched a probe. They identified the deceased as Mannam Ramani, 65, from Nellore.

On being interrogated further, Balasubramaniam confessed that they allegedly committed the murder to steal the woman’s jewellery. They covered her face using a bedsheet and bludgeoned her to death after inviting her to their house. They then stole her thali chain, another gold chain, and earrings.

The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is on.

