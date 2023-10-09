Any plan to prevent use of plastic wraps for cracker boxes: Madras HC asks Tamil Nadu govt.

October 09, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday wanted to know whether the State government had any plan in place to prevent the use of banned plastics by fireworks manufacturers to wrap the cracker boxes since such plastic wraps become ubiquitous during the Deepavali festival season.

Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.T. Asha raised the query to Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran during the hearing of a batch of cases related to the ban imposed by the State government in 2019 on one-time use plastic products such as water sachets, tea cups, dining table covers, plates and so on.

In this case, the Division Bench had directed the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited to study the feasibility of selling milk in glass bottles instead of plastic sachets. The Bench wanted to know whether the government would take proactive steps to ban plastic wraps for cracker boxes.

Since Deepavali was to celebrated on November 12 this year, the judges asked the AAG to obtain instructions from the government by October 30.

