Antique Vinayaga idol seized, four held

The Idol Wing police busted an idol smuggling gang by seizing a 1.75-foot-tall panchaloha idol of Lord Vinayaga and arresting four persons at Achankudi village under Thiruvadanai police limit on Wednesday night.

Inspector General of Police (Idol Wing) A.G. Pon Manickavel, assisted by the district police, seized the idol kept in a car and arrested the gang members after a hot chase as they tried to escape from the police.

“We chased and arrested four people, while one managed to give a slip,” Mr. Pon Manickavel told The Hindu. He said the idol, believed to have been made in the 13th century (Viajayanagar empire period), might have been stolen from a temple in Ramanathapuram district or Nagapattinam district three years ago.

The Lord Vinayaga idol, in standing posture, weighed 39.39 kg and had both its tusks cut, he said, adding the gang members were expecting a Madurai-based buyer who had links with international smugglers to hand over the idol.

The IG was assisted by Vijayakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thiruvadanai, two Inspectors and a police team. Mr. Pon Manickavel said he had been tracking the gang for about six months after he received specific information that they were planning to smuggle the idol. Enquiries revealed that the ‘Madurai man’ had offered to buy the idol for ₹3 crore.

The arrested were identified as M. Thangapandi (38) from Velipalayam in Nagapattinam, who was involved in idol smuggling cases, K. Amjath Khan (30) from Pudukottai, N. Riswan (30) and N. Syed Abudahir (25), both from Thiruvadanai. The police also seized a car used by the gang.