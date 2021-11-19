Tamil Nadu

Anticipatory bail plea of Rajenthra Bhalaji adjourned

The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned to Wednesday two anticipatory bail petitions filed by former Milk and Dairy development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji in cases booked against him for cheating government job seekers to the tune of ₹3 crore.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar adjourned the hearing since the complainants wanted to get impleaded to oppose the advance bail plea. He orally instructed State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah to ensure that police don't take any coercive action till the next hearing.


