The Principal District Sessions Court here on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of G. Mani, then personal assistant of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the main accused in a case in which he is alleged to have taken ₹17 lakh as bribe on the promise of securing a government job for a youth in Neyveli. Public Prosecutor Thambidurai opposed the petition stating that there is evidence that the accused had taken money from the youth promising a job in transport corporation. After hearing the arguments, judge S. Kumaraguru dismissed the petition.
Anticipatory bail plea of Ex-CM’s PA dismissed
SALEM,
November 02, 2021 01:06 IST
