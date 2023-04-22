Anti Terrorism Squad to be set up in T.N. Police’s Intelligence Wing: CM

April 22, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that an ‘Anti Terrorism Squad’ with over 380 personnel would be established in the Tamil Nadu Police’s Intelligence Wing at a cost of ₹57.51 crore.

He said the uniform allowance for police personnel would be increased to ₹4,500 annually and ₹515 a month respectively.

In a slew of announcements made in the Assembly during the debate on the demand for grants for the Police Department, Mr. Stalin said an exclusive cell would be set up for receiving and probing cases registered under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997, at a cost of ₹27.11 crore.

In view of the increasing number of scams involving cryptocurrencies, ‘Chain analysis reactor tool for cryptocurrency’ would be acquired at a cost of ₹1 crore, he said. ‘Chain analysis reactor tool for cryptocurrency’ is expected to help in the investigation into such scams and would help in locating the source and destination of cryptocurrency’.

The Chief Minister said 25 ‘remote restraint wraps’ would be acquired to prevent accused persons attacking police personnel, when they were being arrested. The wraps could be operated remotely from a distance to arrest the movement of an accused person without using force. A total of 25 such wraps would be procured at a cost of ₹75.07 lakh, he said.

The 1930 helpline/control centres for receiving complaints against cyber crimes would be increased from eight to 15 with additional human resources and at an additional expenditure of ₹3.10 crore. Based on the recommendations of the Fifth Police Commission, a one-week training would be provide to police personnel once in five years.

Personnel in the Special Police battalions would be provided a weekly off like their counterparts in other battalions. Five new police stations would be set up in Melmalayanur in Villupuram district, Nangavaram in Karur district, Ponnerikkarai in Kancheepuram district, Brahmapuram in Vellore district and Perambalur Taluk in Perambalur district at a cost of ₹12.91 crore.

Over 970 laptop computers would be provided to police personnel between Deputy Superintendent of Police (Grade-I) to Superintendents of Police at a total cost of ₹2 crore.

He said a new DNA laboratory would be established in Tirunelveli region at a cost of ₹10.15 crore. Mr. Stalin said four new fire stations would be set up in Oragadam in Kancheepuram district, Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi district, Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district, Rishivandhiyam in Kallakurichi district at a toal cost of ₹7.25 crore. A total of 27 water bowzers would be acquired at a total cost of ₹18.90 crore.