Thoothukudi remembers victims of police firing during anti-Sterlite protests

The first anniversary of the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests, which left 13 people dead in 2018, was observed in Thoothukudi on May 22 with scores of locals turning up to remember the victims.

Security was beefed up in the district though there were no reports of any untoward incidents so far.

The victims were remembered by their near and dear ones at events held in different parts of the district.

On May 22, 2018, police fired on protesters demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit. Thirteen people were killed in the firing.

Also Read A year on, Thoothukudi families await justice

The incident triggered widespread outrage and criticism against the Tamil Nadu government even as the ruling AIADMK later announced a “permanent” closure of the copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.

Family members of 2018 police firing victim J. Snowlin in Thoothukudi on May 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Leaders of various political parties and Tamil groups have expressed solidarity with the victims and the anti-Sterilite movement.