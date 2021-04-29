Anti-Sterlite protesters to observe ‘Black Day’ today

THOOTHUKUDI

‘Many parties, anti-Sterlite groups not invited to govt. meet’

The Anti-Sterlite People’s Confederation has appealed to the residents of the port town to observe a ‘Black Day’ on Thursday as a mark of protest against the Supreme Court permitting Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant to operate.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after submitting a petition to the Collector, advocate Hari Raghavan of the confederation said Sterlite Copper, exploiting the pandemic, had used the Supreme Court to reopen its premises in the guise of producing oxygen.

Unfortunately, a section of parties in Tamil Nadu had taken a unilateral decision in favour of opening the oxygen plant, while parties like the MDMK, Makkal Needhi Maiam, VCK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and other anti-Sterlite groups were not invited for the all-party meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Minister.

“Since all parties did not discuss the issue before the State government submitted its affidavit to the Supreme Court, the decision favouring Sterlite Copper should be scrapped. The Tamil Nadu government should convene an all-party meeting afresh, and solicit the opinions of all parties,” Mr. Raghavan said.

Since Sterlite Copper’s plant can produce oxygen only for industrial purposes and not for medical use, the State government should change its decision to open the plant. The move is nothing but a stepping stone to open the copper smelter through the back door, he said.

“Opposing the anti-people move, we appeal to the residents of Thoothukudi to hoist black flags in their houses on Thursday and put rangolis to express their dissent,” he said.

“Those who go for work should wear black badges and keep black colour as profile picture on social media platforms instead of individual photos,” Mr. Raghavan said.