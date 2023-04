April 27, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K.Sasikala, on Wednesday urged the State government to deal anti-social elements with an iron hand in the light of the killing of a village administrative officer in Thoothukudi district.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased official, Ms. Sasikala, in a statement, said the government should take steps for maintaining law and order so that people would lead their lives without fear.