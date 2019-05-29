Anti-Modi wave led to BJP’s defeat in T.N., says Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday acknowledged that there was an anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu, which led to the rout of the BJP and its alliance partners in the State. However, barring Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, there was a pro-Modi wave, he said.

“In Tamil Nadu, there was an anti-Modi wave. Once there was a wave in the elections, those who went with the wave have won,” the actor said. He said issues such as hydrocarbon extraction, NEET, the Sterlite factory closure and the Opposition's whirlwind campaign could have gone against the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

The actor, who would be attending Mr. Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister for a second term, hailed him as a charismatic leader. “In India, after Nehru, Indira Gandhi was a charismatic leader, as were Rajiv Gandhi and Vajpayee. In Tamil Nadu, Kamaraj, Anna and MGR were charismatic leaders. The election victory for the BJP is a victory for Mr. Modi's leadership,” he told reporters outside his residence.

Welcoming the announcement to link Krishna and Godavari rivers, he said it had to be appreciated that despite the NDA suffering such a massive defeat in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a river-linking project that would benefit the State. He said the Centre should take up the linking of Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery rivers at the earliest.

“In a democracy, the ruling party is important... at the same time, the Opposition party is also very important. The Opposition should also be strong,” he said.

He congratulated actor-politician Kamal Haasan for the performance of his party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam.