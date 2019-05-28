Anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth

Actor Rajnikanth on Tuesday acknowledged that there was an anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu that led to the rout of the BJP and its alliance partners in the State in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. However, except in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, there was a pro-Modi wave. The actor, who would be attending Mr Modi’s swearing in ceremony as Prime Minister for a second term, hailed the latter as a charismatic leader.

“In Tamil Nadu, there was an anti-Modi wave. Once there was a wave in electoral politics, those who went with the wave have won,” the actor said.

He opined that issues such as hydrocarbon extraction, NEET, the Opposition's whirlwind campaign, could have gone against the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

“In India, after Nehru, Indira Gandhi was a charismatic leader, Rajiv Gandhi, Vajpayee, were also such leaders. In Tamil Nadu, Kamaraj was a charismatic leader. The election victory for the BJP is a victory for Modi's leadership,” he told reporters outside his residence.

Welcoming the announcement to link the Krishna-Godavari rivers, he said it had to be really appreciated that despite the NDA suffering such a massive defeat in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the linking of Krishna-Godavari that will benefit the State.

‘Rahul Gandhi shouldn’t step down’

Commenting on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his offer to step down from the party post, the actor said Mr. Gandhi should not quit.

“The thing is it is very difficult to handle the Congress party. Senior-most people are there. So as a youngster [for Rahul Gandhi] it is difficult. In my observation the senior leaders have not cooperated. He should not resign, he should stand firmly,” he said. “The ruling party is important... at the same time, the opposition party is also very important,” he added.

He also congratulated actor-politician Kamal Haasan for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam’s performance in the polls. “Kamal has got 4% in such a short time. I congratulate him for that,” he said.