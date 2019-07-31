Anti-liquor campaign launched by activist

Days before the Vellore Lok Sabha polls, anti-liquor activist A. Nandini, joined by her father, K. Anandan, and her husband, Guna Jyothibasu, to launch a signature campaign for Ban on Liquor across the State.

After launching the campaign in Madurai on Monday, the trio reached Vellore. They started the campaign in front of Government Law College in Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi region of Vellore.

At first, they grouped law college students and asked them to support her cause. Many of them obliged by signing the petition. Traders and residents also joined Ms. Nandini by affixing their signatures. She said she will campaign till August 3 to acquire as many signatures as possible before the election date.

Speaking to media persons, Ms. Nandini said that the AIADMK came to power by assuring closure of the Tasmac shops in phases. However, instead of closing them, new shops have been opened everywhere, thus making the entire community drown in addiction for liquor, she said.

She added that it is against the Constitution of India to sell addictive substances. But in Tamil Nadu, the Government itself was marketing it.

“All political parties making a beeline to Vellore now. It is time for the people to raise their voices against social evil, which is being forced on them by the governments repeatedly,” Ms. Nandini said. These signatures would be sent to Honourable High Court to seek legal action, she said.