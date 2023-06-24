Anti-incumbency has already set in for DMK government: Vasan

June 24, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Anti-incumbency has set in for the ruling DMK within a short period of time since it came to power in Tamil Nadu, said Tamil Maanila Congress president, G. K. Vasan, on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu in Madurai, Mr. Vasan charged that corruption had now touched a new high in the State. The hike in taxes, and the hikes in power charges for domestic and MSME consumers had inconvenienced the masses in the past one year or so. Above all, the unruly behaviour of the DMK in the public had caused a dent in, and embarrassment to the party, he said.

Advantage BJP

The TMC leader said that the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in 2024 would give a hat-trick for the BJP at the Centre. Hence, the next five years, from May 2024, should be with the BJP as their performance over the past nine years had brought in respect and goodwill [for India] both in a majority of States in the country, and among the developed nations in the world.

The country, Mr. Vasan, said had witnessed a silent revolution in infrastructure building and had seen robust growth in the manufacturing sector, among others. Roads, railways and airways have also come up evenly across the country, and the Northeastern states have received substantial allocations only now [after the BJP came to power].

The Opposition parties coming together in Patna does not mean that they are united, Mr. Vasan said. Some of the opposition leaders, especially those of regional parties, had voiced their discontent against each other, he said.

The TMC leader was in Madurai to preside over a meeting of party office-bearers from the southern districts of Tamil Nadu to discuss the arrangements for celebrations of Kamaraj’s birth anniversary next month among other issues. Senior leaders N. S. V. Chithan, State general secretary of the party Vidiyal S. Sekar and others also participated in the meeting.

