Anti-hydrocarbon activist hopes to take Neduvasal to greater heights

He has been at the forefront of two of the most significant and successful mass movements witnessed by the State in recent times – the anti-hydrocarbon protest at Neduvasal in 2017 and, more recently, a ‘kudimaramathu’ (participatory water management) initiative propelled by the youth in Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts. And now, he has embarked on a mission to make his native place, Neduvasal East Panchayat in Pudukottai district, “the best in the country”.

Meet 37-year-old R. Ramkumar, an MBA graduate who, after having quit his job as a middle-level management executive in financial services in Chennai to take up social service about six months ago, is now taking a shot at becoming the village panchayat president. He is one among the five candidates in the fray, whose fate will be decided by voters in the second phase of the rural local body polls on December 30.

Mr. Ramkumar’s social commitment found expression in the over 170-day agitation against hydrocarbon exploration in Neduvasal. He was one of the key organisers of the mass but peaceful resistance in the village square, which drew national attention and ultimately led to the private company that bagged the exploration contract to back off from the village.

As president of the Kadaimadai (tail-end) Area Integrated Farmers’ Association (KAIFA), Mr. Ramkumar spearheaded the renovation of as many as 55 irrigation tanks by the youth and farmers of villages in Pattukottai and Peravurani taluks in Thanjavur district, and Aranthangi and Alangudi taluks in Pudukottai district.

With varied interests, ranging from organic farming to digital marketing and soft skills to cinema, he also produced the Tamil film Kathukutti. Though it did not do well commercially, the film drew appreciation for trying to bring to the fore the “voice of farmers” in mainstream cinema.

His role in the Neduvasal protest and KAIFA was a learning curve for Mr. Ramkumar. “KAIFA was an inspiration; I learnt that people are willing to support good causes. Transparency was the USP (unique selling proposition) of the association; we raised funds from various sources and made the accounts public. I realised that if we are transparent and honest, we can achieve a lot at the panchayat level too,” Mr. Ramkumar told The Hindu while canvassing votes for the ‘Autorickshaw’ symbol allotted to him.

“Moreover, I want to validate our opposition to the hydrocarbon project by showing that Neduvasal can be self-sufficient and can generate greater revenue with its other resources than with hydrocarbon,” he said, adding that the Odanthurai panchayat in Coimbatore district, regarded as a model of holistic development, was an inspiration to him.

Mr. Ramkumar has brought out a comprehensive manifesto for his village — a clutch of promises, including vocational training for women, agro industries, blacktopped durable roads, job fairs, coaching classes for NEET and other competitive exams, access to Wi-Fi in the entire village, and transparency in village administration and accounts — with specific time frames for fulfilling each promise, ranging from 10 days to a year. “ I only need a year to fulfil my promises. I will step down if the Gram Sabha decides by a majority that my performance is not satisfactory, by January 2021,” he said. He has even deposited a post-dated resignation letter into the hundial of the village temple.