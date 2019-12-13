Anti-Human Trafficking Club launched

The Department of Social Work, Auxilium College, Gandhi Nagar took the lead to bring to life the ‘Anti-Human Trafficking Club’ in the institution which was jointly set up with non-governmental organisations, International Justice Mission and Shout For Freedom.

The initiative aims to prevent human trafficking by building social partnership.

It a unique method of civilian partnership to create awareness on human trafficking through policing.

Principal of the College, Regina Mary while launching the Club, encouraged the students to proceed further the anti-trafficking work and becoming voice to the voiceless. She congratulated Ruby Martin, HoD of Social Work and the faculty members who, along with the students took the initiative to launch the new Club in association with the NGOs.

Saral Shanthini, Lead-law enforcement IJM representative, gave a special address highlighting about human trafficking and informing about the risks and consequences of trafficking. V. Raghuram, Coalition Member, Shout For Freedom also addressed the gathering.