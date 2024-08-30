ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-corruption NGO launched in Vellore

Published - August 30, 2024 12:40 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The vice president of VIT G.V. Selvam inaugurated a local unit of 5th Pillar, a anti-corruption NGO, at Katpadi in Vellore on Thursday.

According to a press release, the NGO aims to empower citizens to eliminate corruption at all levels of society. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Selvam said that members of the association and citizens should actively participate in the anti-corruption movement and use the resources of the 5th Pillar to combat corruption. He also highlighted the need for collective action to bring about meaningful changes in the country.

On the occasion, S. Satish, Director, 5th Pillar (Tamil Nadu), V. Kalyanasundaram and N Sumeeth, Chief Coordinators, 5th Pillar (Chennai), the release said.

