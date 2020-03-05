‘Anti-CAA signatures are fake’

The DMK should prove that all the signatures reportedly obtained by them against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind are genuine, State Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vanathi Srinivasan said.

Challenging the DMK, Ms. Vanathi said the DMK had repeatedly mocked their missed call campaign for which the BJP had phone numbers as proof.

“All the signatures got by them are fake. If they want to prove otherwise, let them share the signatures with the Aadhaar of all those who have given their signatures,” she said.

She also accused the DMK of trying to turn Tamil Nadu into a protest zone till the next Assembly elections in the pretext of opposing the CAA.

On Mr. Stalin’s opposition to the proposal to add ancient places of worship in Tamil Nadu to the list of Centrally protected monuments, she said that those who were opposed to temples were now worried about its welfare.

“Who are the people who were against temples, who looted the temples, let the lands be encroached, who have led to bankruptcy of temples that many are not even able to conduct a pooja once a day? It will be good if Mr. Stalin speaks about these issues as well,” she said. The Centre was taking the action to protect the temples, heritage, culture of the State and its temples, she added.