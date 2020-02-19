Anti-CAA protests rock Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, various organisations across Tamil Nadu took out rallies in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
Chennai saw a massive rally headed toward the Secretariat, in defiance of the Madras High Court’s order against it, only to be curtailed by the police. Collectorates in many districts too were beseiged by protesters. Protesters across rallies demanded that the State pass a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR.