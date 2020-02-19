Anti-CAA protests rock Tamil Nadu

19 February 2020 16:46 IST

1 / 7 The protest against CAA/NCR/NPR at Chepauk, Chennai. ▲ Children participating in a protest against CAA, NPR and NRC near the Coimbatore Collectorate on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. ▲ Policemen resting during the CAA protest in Chennai on Wednesday. ▲ Various Muslim organisations staged a protest aginst CAA,NPR and NRC in front of the Collectorate in Vellore on Wednesday. ▲ Members of various Muslims Organizations taking out a rally in Dindigul on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, to protest against CAA and NPR. ▲ Members of various Muslim organisations marching towards Erode Collectorate to protest against CAA, NPR and NRC in Erode. ▲ Protesters staging a dharna near Tirunelveli District collectorate on Wednesday against CAA. ▲

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, various organisations across Tamil Nadu took out rallies in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Chennai saw a massive rally headed toward the Secretariat, in defiance of the Madras High Court’s order against it, only to be curtailed by the police. Collectorates in many districts too were beseiged by protesters. Protesters across rallies demanded that the State pass a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR.