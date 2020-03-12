Anti-CAA protest in Mangalam called off

Tiruppur

12 March 2020 09:17 IST

The anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in Mangalam near Tiruppur was called off late Tuesday night.

According to S.I. Sheik Zeelani, a member of Tiruppur Youth Federation, who was privy to the developments in Mangalam, the protest was called off following intervention from the local Jamaath leaders.

The indefinite protests were organised on the premises of a mosque located near the Four Way Junction in Mangalam.

However, following the standoff on Sunday night between the anti and pro-CAA protesters, the Jamaath leaders requested the protesters to call off the protests to de-escalate any possible communal tensions in the area, Mr. Zeelani said.

On Tuesday, as the Shaheen Bagh-style protest in Mangalam entered its 20th day, the protesters finally decided call off the protest, according to Mr. Zeelani. Another source close to the Mangalam protesters also confirmed these developments.

When contacted, Mangalam police said that no further protests took place in the area on Wednesday.

The police also denied claims of having pressurised the protesters to end the anti-CAA protest.

Meanwhile, the Shaheen Bagh-style protest organised by Tiruppur Youth Federation in Tiruppur's Arivoli Street entered its 26th day on Wednesday.

“They [Mangalam protesters] may or may not join us here. We are not sure,” Mr. Zeelani said.