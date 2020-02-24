Anti-CAA flex board falls on dais at Chidambaram event

A huge flex board came crashing down on a dais at an auditorium while Congress leader P. Chidambaram was addressing an anti-CAA meet here on Sunday.
The board was hanging just behind those seated on the dais.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
The former Union Minister was in front of the podium when a portion of the big board began tilting precariously and within moments fell with a thud.
Everyone’s attention was drawn to it and organisers had the board refixed quickly. The cause of the crash was not known immediately.
The Congress leader continued with his speech and the programme went on as scheduled.
The board announced the day’s programme.
The Forum for Protection of Constitution-Chennai held the .
“Save Constitution, Save Democracy,” event.
Cultural programmes preceded Mr. Chidambaram’s address.
