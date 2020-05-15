Tamil Nadu

Another Shramik train from Katpadi leaves for Jharkhand

Another batch of migrants, including patients and their caregivers from Vellore, left for Tatanagar in Jharkhand by a Shramik special train from Katpadi junction on Friday.

The train, with 1,464 passengers including several children, left platform number one at 1.30 p.m. The passengers were provided food and water.

Passengers from Vellore accounted for 625, Villupuram 129, Tirupattur 20, Ranipet 361 and Tiruvannamalai 329. They were screened before being transported in chartered buses from various pick up points.

The Vellore district administration and Southern Railway have arranged trains to transport migrants to Hatia, Jharkhand, Dhanapur, Patna, Bihar, and Howrah and Kharagpur in West Bengal.

Over 5,500 passengers, who were staying in lodges in Vellore during the lockdown, were sent to their hometowns in the last 10 days.

