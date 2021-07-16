Another ring well found at Keeladi

CHENNAI

16 July 2021 00:41 IST

Several artefacts, terracotta jewellery found at the site

The Archaeological department has found yet another ring well at the Keeladi excavation site at a depth of 411 cm. The ring well was discovered on Thursday in the southeastern part of the quadrant, a press release said.

On July 5, a well decorated ring well with two embossed rope decorations on the exterior was found.

The ring well traced on Thursday too had decoration. “The rim of the ring well traced is observed to have decoration. Its east-west length is 58 cm as a major portion of the ring is intruding inside the southern section. Its perpendicular length from the southern section is 18 cm. The thickness of the decorated rim is 3 cm,” the release said.

Among the findings were dice, hop-scotches, weavers tools such as spindle whorl, terracotta beads, ear ornaments, bangles made of shell and glasses, micro glass beads, semi-precious stone beads, a golden wire, multiple fully in-tact bowls and pots, debris of bricks, hand grooved roofing tiles and other such artefacts.