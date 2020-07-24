Another new high as 6,472 persons are infected

CHENNAI

24 July 2020 00:04 IST

Tamil Nadu’s tally has gone up to 1,92,964 cases; 88 deaths take the toll to 3,232; Chennai breaches 90,000-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Tamil Nadu as 6,472 more persons tested positive on Thursday. This new high took the State’s overall tally to 1,92,964.

Chennai’s overall tally breached the 90,000-mark as the city recorded 1,336 cases. With a majority of the fresh cases being reported in the rest of the State, three districts — Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar — had over 400 cases each.

Another 5,210 persons, including 1,703 in Chennai and 450 in Madurai, were discharged. With this, a total of 1,36,793 persons have so far been discharged in Tamil Nadu, and 52,939 are under treatment.

Eighty-eight more persons died, taking the State’s toll to 3,232. Chennai accounted for only 11 of these deaths, while there were eight deaths each in Madurai and Tiruvallur and six each in Coimbatore, Dindigul and Tiruchi. Five persons died in Kancheepuram, while four deaths each occurred in Chengalpattu and Tenkasi. Among those who died, 11 had no co-morbidities.

A 24-year-old woman from Kancheepuram was admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on July 17. She died on July 22, owing to cardio-respiratory failure, COVID-19, post-laparotomy, ileum resection and anastomosis.

A 26-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with coronary artery disease, systemic hypertension, chronic kidney disease and lupus nephritis on July 14. He died on July 22 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pulmonary edema.

A 96-year-old man from Chennai died at a private hospital owing to cardio-respiratory arrest and COVID-19.

Virudhunagar reported 480 cases, followed by Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi with 416 and 415 cases respectively. There were 375 cases in Chengalpattu and 330 in Kancheepuram. Madurai recorded 274 cases, while Tiruneveli had 246 cases. Coimbatore reported 238 cases and Ranipet had 214 cases. A total of 190 persons tested positive in Tiruchi. Pudukottai witnessed a surge in cases at 109. The case counts in other districts are: Tiruvannamalai 192, Theni 188, Dindigul 107, Kallakurichi 132, Kanniyakumari 137, Ramanathapuram 100, Thanjavur 122, Vellore 116, and Villupuram 112. Forty-nine returnees also tested positive.

A total of 62,112 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far touched 21,57,869.

Puducherry’s toll

Puducherry reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing the toll to 33, while 123 new cases were detected.