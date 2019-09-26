Tamil Nadu

Another NEET impersonator case suspected in Coimbatore’s PSG Medical College

Students show their hall ticket before appearing the examination centre for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses at Vivekananda Vidyalaya Junior college, Vyasarpadi in Chennai. Picture is for representational purposes only.

Students show their hall ticket before appearing the examination centre for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses at Vivekananda Vidyalaya Junior college, Vyasarpadi in Chennai. Picture is for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The two students were called to Chennai on Thursday for further verification.

A week after a first-year MBBS student of Theni Medical College Hospital was booked for allegedly engaging an impersonator to clear NEET, the Coimbatore-based private medical college PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PSGIMSR) on Wednesday reported to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) that photographs in the NEET documents of two first year MBBS students did not match with them.

PSGIMSR's Dean S. Ramalingam reported to the DME and the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University that photographs in the NEET score card issued by the National Testing Authority to two students, a male student from Kancheepuram and a female student from Dharmapuri, “did not seem to match with them”.

“The photographs in the admit card issued by the Selection Committee of the office of the DME matched with the two students when checked them in person. However, the photographs in the NEET score card did not seem to match with the two students and hence the matter was reported,” said Dr. Ramalingam.

The DME ordered for the verification of the documents of all first year MBBS students in Government and private medical colleges after first year MBBS student of Theni Medical College named Udit Surya K.V. was booked for alleged impersonation in the national level examination for MBBS admission.

Dr. Ramalingam said that a committee comprising vice-principal, academic officer and Head of the Departments checked the documents of all 150 first year MBBS students from Friday late to Monday. “The students were admitted based on the admit card issued by the Selection Committee,” he added.

