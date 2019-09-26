Tamil Nadu

Another convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeks parole

A division bench of the Madras HC has issued notice to prison authorities on the petition filed by Robert Payas./ File

In July, the court had granted one month parole to Nalini, another convict in the case, to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.

The Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to prison authorities on a petition filed by Robert Payas, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking a 30-day parole to make arrangements for his son’s marriage.

A division bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and R.M.T. Teekaa Raaman ordered notice to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons and the Superintendent of Police, Central Prison, Puzhal returnable by two weeks.

The petitioner submitted that he has been in prison since August 16, 1991 and has completed actual imprisonment of more than 28 years.

During this period, he said he had not utilised the emergency or ordinary leave provided to him under Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982 despite his good conduct in the prison.

He also submitted that he moved the court as there was no progress on the representation made by him to the DIG of Prisons to grant a parole of 30 days.

In July, the court had granted one month parole to Nalini, another convict in the case, after she argued her plea in person for seeking the relief to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.

Payas and six other people are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber at an election rally in Sriperumbudur area of Kanchipuram district in the state on May 21, 1991.

