October 03, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated October 04, 2023 02:53 pm IST - MADURAI

An 18-year-old boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste, one of the victims of the Ambasamudram custodial torture case, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking compensation from Tamil Nadu government. He was a minor when he was subjected to custodial torture by a team led by the then Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh (now suspended).

Justice G. R. Swaminathan ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by K. Santosh of Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district and adjourned the hearing in the case. Earlier, his elder brother Arunkumar had also filed a petition before the court seeking compensation from the State as per the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The petitioner said that he and a few others, including his elder brother, were picked up by police personnel in the name of an inquiry in an attempt-to-murder case. They were subjected to inhumane treatment by police personnel led by Mr. Balveer Singh, he said.

He said that both he and his elder brother Arunkumar and the others had preferred complaints and also deposed before the High-Level Inquiry Officer P. Amudha. He said that the CBCID had registered an FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The petitioner said that their case should have been recommended for compensation by the district administration or the authorities concerned. Due to the failure to provide compensation, their mother made a representation to the authorities. However, it was not considered yet, he said. He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to provide compensation under the Act. He said that after his brother had filed the petition, false cases were being foisted against them.

Meanwhile, hearing a petition filed by Santosh seeking anticipatory bail, Justice V. Sivagnanam granted the petitioner the relief.

