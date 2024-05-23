ADVERTISEMENT

Anonymous caller to Chennai office of NIA threatens to assassinate PM Modi

Updated - May 23, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 03:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police found that the call originated from Madhya Pradesh.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Purasaiwakkam in Chennai | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

An anonymous person called up the office of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Chennai on Wednesday (May 22, 2024) night and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be assassinated during one of his election campaigns.

The call was received by the staff at 9.30 pm on Wednesday at the NIA office in Purasaiwalkam where more than 40 officials are working. The caller spoke in Hindi and threatened that Prime Minister, who has been campaigning across the country, would be assassinated. The caller then quickly disconnected the call.

Immediately, higher officials were alerted. The Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police took up the investigation and analysed the call details. They found that the call originated from Madhya Pradesh. Police are taking efforts to trace the caller and nab him, said sources.

CONNECT WITH US