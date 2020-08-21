Annual Velankanni festival to take place without pilgrims due to COVID-19

For the first time in its history, the Velankanni annual feast will be conducted without a gathering of pilgrims this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having announced that Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, Velankanni, will be closed for public worship for the annual festival, the administrators of shrine have apologised to the pilgrims for the inconvenience and decided to live-stream the festivities starting off with the flag-hoisting.
The flag is to be hoisted by the Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese, Rev. Fr. Devadas Ambrose. Prayers will be conducted at 7 a.m. every day for the duration of the festival in Konkani, Malayalam, Tamil, English, Kannada and other languages.
No public worship will be conducted until further announcement from the government.
Appealing to the pilgrims to avoid coming to the shrine in keeping with the government's instruction, the Rector Rev. Fr. Prabakar said the proceedings will be telecast live until September 8 when the annual festival will culminate with lowering of the flag.
In his message to the pilgrims, Fr. Prabakar requested them to pray together with family to rescue humanity from the dangerous situation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath