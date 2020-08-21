Annual Velankanni festival to take place without pilgrims due to COVID-19

Proceedings to be telecast live till September 8

For the first time in its history, the Velankanni annual feast will be conducted without a gathering of pilgrims this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having announced that Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, Velankanni, will be closed for public worship for the annual festival, the administrators of shrine have apologised to the pilgrims for the inconvenience and decided to live-stream the festivities starting off with the flag-hoisting.

The flag is to be hoisted by the Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese, Rev. Fr. Devadas Ambrose. Prayers will be conducted at 7 a.m. every day for the duration of the festival in Konkani, Malayalam, Tamil, English, Kannada and other languages.

No public worship will be conducted until further announcement from the government.

Appealing to the pilgrims to avoid coming to the shrine in keeping with the government's instruction, the Rector Rev. Fr. Prabakar said the proceedings will be telecast live until September 8 when the annual festival will culminate with lowering of the flag.

In his message to the pilgrims, Fr. Prabakar requested them to pray together with family to rescue humanity from the dangerous situation.