Annual music and dance fest of Trinity Arts Fest begins in city

November 24, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Former Governor of West Bengal M.K. Narayanan says at the inaugural session that music and dance remain with people despite the difficulties that the world goes through

The Hindu Bureau

Former West Bengal Governor M.K. Narayanan presenting the Isai Perarasi award to S. Sowmya at the 12th annual music and dance festival of Trinity Arts festival of India 2022 in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The 12th Annual Music and Dance Festival of Trinity Arts Festival of India got under way at the Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Hall of RR Sabha in Mylapore on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session, former Governor of West Bengal M.K. Narayanan said whatever may be the difficulties that the world goes through, music and dance would remain with people. Each of the recipients had carved out a niche for themselves and would provide a great deal of happiness and satisfaction.

He presented the lifetime achievement awards to Chairman, Kasturi & Sons, N. Ravi and Bharathanatyam Guru and choreographer Rhadha.

He recalled Mr. Ravi’s contribution when he served as a member of the National Advisory Council.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Ravi said The Hindu had always been covering art and culture and a separate section had begun in the 1960s.

He said it was heartening to note that the interest in art and culture was growing among youngsters.

Mr. Narayanan also presented the Isai Perarasi award to S. Sowmya, who holds the position of Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University.

Bharathanatyam dance guru Alarmelvalli, senior journalist Susheela Ravindranath, chairman of the festival R. Muthu Kumar and convenor Murali Raghavan also spoke.

The festival will be on till November 27 and entry to all programmes will be free. The photos of M. Rajamanickam and K.V. Raghavan were also unveiled on the occasion.

Awards presented 

Natya Ratna awards were presented to Akshaya Arunkumar, Divya Ravi, Kavita Thirumalai, Mahati Kannan, Nitya Narasimhan, Pallavi Anand and Pranati Ramadorai; Isai Arasar to Vishnu Dev Namboothiri and Isai Arasi to Maalavika Sundar.

Harini Srivatsa got the Nada Ratna; Sunil Kumar - Laya Ratna, Shruthi Shankar Kumar - Isai Chemmal; Sriyan Kundurthi - Rising Star; and Memphis Kala P. Swamy - Kala Seva Ratna.

