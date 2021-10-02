Annual conference of RCOG begins

CHENNAI

02 October 2021

Priority for best healthcare services to women in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

The 34th annual conference of All India Coordination Committee (AICC) Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) 2021 began on Friday.

In a message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said globally, the Kerala model of development was hailed for breakthroughs in two areas — education and health.

He said the State had brought down infant mortality rate to seven (per 1,000 live births).

Mr. Vijayan said that Kerala had the best figures in maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in the country, according to the Sample Registration System.

The State’s MMR was 43 per one lakh live births as against the national target of 70 per one lakh live births by 2030, he said.

Women’s health was one of the major concerns for Kerala government and it ensured the best healthcare services for women.

Inaugurating the three-day conference virtually, Eddie Morris, president of RCOG, said RCOG was a global college with India having the highest concentration of global members.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the institution had come up with guidance for which the second highest users were in India.

A message from Kerala Minister for Health and Women and Child Development Veena George was aired as part of the inaugural session.

The conference was held on the theme of “Empowerment through education.” Kate Lancaster, chief executive of RCOG; Bhaskar Pal, All India Chair, AICC RCOG; and Uma Ram, chair, South Zone, AICC RCOG; spoke.