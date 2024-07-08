ADVERTISEMENT

Annual combined NCC training camp conducted

Published - July 08, 2024 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 1(TN) Medical Unit NCC conducted the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Combined Annual Training Camp between June 27 and July 6 at St. Joseph’s College of Engineering in Chennai. Over 350 students from 15 institutions participated in the programme, in which cadets participated in a variety of instructional sessions and activities.

The training programme covered essential skills such as firing, drills, health and hygiene, field craft, battle craft, and map reading exercises. In addition, several special events were organised to widen cadets’ knowledge and their community engagement. These events included road safety and traffic awareness, tree plantation, waste management, and fire safety.

