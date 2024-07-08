GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual combined NCC training camp conducted

Published - July 08, 2024 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 1(TN) Medical Unit NCC conducted the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Combined Annual Training Camp between June 27 and July 6 at St. Joseph’s College of Engineering in Chennai. Over 350 students from 15 institutions participated in the programme, in which cadets participated in a variety of instructional sessions and activities.

The training programme covered essential skills such as firing, drills, health and hygiene, field craft, battle craft, and map reading exercises. In addition, several special events were organised to widen cadets’ knowledge and their community engagement. These events included road safety and traffic awareness, tree plantation, waste management, and fire safety.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.