Annual bird census conducted in Vellore, nearby districts

March 05, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VELLORE

Red-vented bulbul, yellow-throated bulbul and coppersmith barbet were spotted during the census of terrestrial birds (both in protected areas and outside) in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts on Sunday.

Forest officials said the exercise was done for the first time at a large scale after the pandemic to assess the variety of bird species, their habitat, prey availability and the condition of the ecosystem. “Birds are known as indicator species. The condition of the ecosystem is indicated by birds in various ways. In this context, the bird count assumes significance as it helps to assess the status of the ecosystem,” Prince Kumar, District Forest Officer (DFO), Vellore division, told The Hindu.

The health of an ecosystem, Mr. Kumar said, can be judged by the migration of birds from a neighbourhood because birds are the first wild species to migrate from its habitat when the ecosystem is poorly maintained. Migration of a variety of bird species also reflects the good condition of an ecosystem as it supports various fauna and flora within its limits.

The four-hour-long census started around 6 a.m on Sunday. A team of forest officials, including forester and forest guard, school and college students, ornithologists and bird enthusiasts were part of the exercise. Bird count was held in reserve forests, urban and rural areas to assess the nature of bird species, habitat and other wild species that can adapt to these ecosystems. More than 70 spots were chosen for the census with majority of them being RFs including Jawadhu Hills.

Forest officials said most of the habitats in these districts are home for local birds that migrate within specified areas round the year. Local birds like white browed bulbul, white cheeked barbet, pale billed flowerpecker, black rumped flameback, blackwinged kite and common myna were found in these districts during the census. A variety of owls were also spotted in the Vellore division that comprises Vellore and Ranipet districts. Collected data during the exercise will be analysed in the coming days to understand the bird pattern, habitat and living condition of the ecosystem. The bird count will also throw light on the increase or decrease in bird population in these districts, based on which course correction will be undertaken, officials said.