Annoyed passengers pay toll for detained TNSTC bus

Crew members said the management had not permitted them to pay at toll plazas

Passengers of a Villupuram-based Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus coughed up the money to pay toll after the bus was detained at the plaza near Samayapuram recently.

A video that went viral on social media platforms showed the bus, proceeding to Tiruchi from Chennai, was detained a few days ago.

The toll collector refused to open the barrier because of the non-payment of the toll amount.

As time ticked away, the passengers became restless and questioned the crew about the delay.

The crew members told them that the management had not permitted them to pay at toll plazas.

Since neither the crew nor the staff members of the toll plaza budged for over half-an-hour, the passengers came forward to bear the toll of ₹150.

The conductor collected the money and paid the toll.

Plea to Minister

In the video, one of the passengers is heard saying the Transport Minister should take note of the incident and intervene.

The video was believed to have been circulated by the trade union of the Aam Aadmi Party to highlight the problem faced by crew members of the State-owned transport corporation at the toll plazas.

S.A.N. Vaseegaran, State convener, AAP, Tamil Nadu, said it was unfortunate that the passengers had to pay the toll.

The government should take immediate steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents, he said.