Announcements during Ranil’s visit show PM’s continuing commitment to Tamils in Sri Lanka: Annamalai

July 21, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the announcements made during Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s two-day visit to India. He said they had shown Mr. Modi’s continuing commitment to the welfare of the Tamils in Sri Lanka.

He said the announcements on enhancing air connectivity between the two countries will help in improving tourism and industrial development in Sri Lankan regions where Tamils lived. He thanked the Prime Minister, in particular, for the ferry service announced between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai. The Prime Minister had announced projects worth ₹75 crore to be implemented by India in the Sri Lankan regions where Tamils of Indian origin lived.

Earlier, Mr. Annamalai accused the DMK of failure to address the problems of Sri Lankan Tamils and the Sri Lankan Navy attacking Indian fishermen when it was sharing power with the Congress at the Centre. But now it was unjustifiably attempting to hold the Modi government accountable for these issues.

Referring to the letter written by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Mr. Modi ahead of Mr. Wickremesinghe’s visit, Mr. Annamalai alleged that the letter was a confession statement of all the things that had gone wrong when the Congress-DMK alliance was in power.