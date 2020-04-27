Announce prohibition now, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday urged the State government to announce total prohibition of liquor in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said that there may have been many negatives due to the lockdown but shutting down liquor shops has been one of the positives. “I have been fighting for prohibition for the last 39 years but those in power have always said that the health of those addicted to liquor will be affected and that it will increase incidents of illicit liquor being brewed. Nothing like that has happened and it is clear that those in power have fooled the people to ensure free sales of liquor,” he said.

He claimed that many have recovered from their addiction by pursuing exercise and yoga.

“The domestic violence due to liquor has come down and families are happier. This situation should continue in Tamil Nadu and the only solution is to completely shut down liquor shops,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He also argued that the human resource of Tamil Nadu will be 20% more productive without liquor. “There will not be any adverse effect due to prohibition and the total State GDP will increase by ₹4,18,379 crore. This is more than the revenue generated by the State through liquor,” he said.