Announce Deepavali bonus, ex-gratia for staff of coop banks, primary agricultural cooperative societies: Palaniswami

November 09, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday urged the DMK government to announce Deepavali bonus and ex-gratia of up to 20% for workers of cooperative banks and primary agricultural cooperative societies

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that the agreement for increasing the pay for workers of cooperative banks and primary agricultural cooperative societies from January 1, 2021 has not been implemented.

Mr. Palaniswami also appointed new functionaries for the party’s IT wing in various district units, it said.

