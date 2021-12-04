Announce ₹5,000 incentive for conservancy workers: OPS

CHENNAI

04 December 2021 01:30 IST

Panneerselvam lauds staff for work during rain

All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) co-oordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to announce an incentive of ₹5,000 for conservancy workers of local bodies, for their services during the northeast monsoon.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam lauded the workers for having cleared garbage in most of the places, without getting deterred by the intensity and impact of the rainfall.

He recalled that even in 2015, when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister, workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation were paid ₹2,000 each for their services. Keeping the present level of prices in mind, the amount should be hiked to ₹5,000, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

