Annamalai writes to NCW Chairperson on DMK functionary’s derogatory remarks against women

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai has written to Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking her immediate intervention over the alleged derogatory remarks made by a DMK functionary against women at a recent event.

In his letter, Mr. Annamalai pointed out that DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq had made derogatory remarks about BJP members Khushbu Sundar, Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami. Minister Mano Thangaraj, who was on the stage, made no effort to stop Mr. Sadiq from continuing his abusive speech, the letter noted.

He also pointed out that recently Mumbai High Court had sentenced a man to one-and-a-half years in prison for calling a girl an “item”.

He urged the NCW to instruct the Tamil Nadu police to immediately reprimand Mr. Sadiq, alleging that he had used derogatory remarks against women in the past. The BJP Tamil Nadu Mahila Morcha had filed a complaint against him at the police commissioner’s office, he said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, he said the women leaders and workers would organise a massive protest. Mr. Annamalai also welcomed the apology issued by DMK MP Kanimozhi over the issue.