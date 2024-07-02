GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annamalai writes to Jaishankar seeking release of T.N. fishermen arrested by S.L. Navy

Published - July 02, 2024 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai



BJP Tamil Nadu president K.Annamalai urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs to take steps for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charges of allegedly poaching into the waters of the island country.

Mr. Annamalai, in his letter to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, said the Sri Lankan navy apprehended 25 fishermen and four fishing boats from Pamban in Ramanathapuram district, midsea, on July 1. It also arrested 22 fishermen from Rameswaram on June 24. Due to such recurring incidents, the fishermen have announced to stage a rail roko on July 5, he said.

Referring to Katchatheevu in his letter, Mr. Annamalai said “ During the emergency, the Congress government robbed Tamil fishermen’s rights to fish in the waters they have been fishing for centuries.” He urged the External Affairs Ministry to intervene to facilitate the release of the fishermen and their boats.

