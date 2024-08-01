GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annamalai writes to Jaishankar over mid-sea attack on T.N. fishermen by SL Navy

Published - August 01, 2024 03:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Thursday, August 1, 2024 wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, demanding his intervention over the alleged mid-sea attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 31.

His letter follows a mid-sea incident near Neduntheevu in which four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy. In his letter Mr. Annamalai said, “The recent surge in arrests of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy is a matter of grave concern. The tragic incident on July 31, resulting in the death of one of our fishermen and arrest of two others underscores the urgent need for your intervention.”

He said one among the four fishermen went missing and demanded the intervention of the External Affairs Ministry in early release of apprehended fishermen and deployment of the Indian Coast Guard to find the missing fisherman.

