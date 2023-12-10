Annamalai writes to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on fishermen arrest; Vasan seeks a permanent solution

December 10, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking the Ministry’s intervention for early repatriation of fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and release of their apprehended boats.

He pointed out, in the letter, that 12 fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and their boat was apprehended.

In a separate statement, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member G.K. Vasan said that this year alone, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested and released 100 fishermen. He urged the Union and the State governments to hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to find a permanent solution to the issue.