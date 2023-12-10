HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamalai writes to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on fishermen arrest; Vasan seeks a permanent solution

December 10, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking the Ministry’s intervention for early repatriation of fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and release of their apprehended boats.

He pointed out, in the letter, that 12 fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and their boat was apprehended.

In a separate statement, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member G.K. Vasan said that this year alone, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested and released 100 fishermen. He urged the Union and the State governments to hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.