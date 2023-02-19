ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai writes to Amit Shah to involve CBI in Villupuram ashram case

February 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Saturday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to involve the CBI in the probe in the Anbu Jothi Ashram case.

Though the police on Friday transferred the probe to its CB-CID wing, Mr. Annamalai said it would be better if the CBI stepped in as the case involved three States. He demanded that all the culprits be arrested at the earliest. Referring to a report published in The Hindu on Saturday on the serious nature of the allegations against the Home run by Jubin Baby and his wife Maria in Villupuram district, he said a wide range of criminal activities, such as illegal detention, torture, sexual assault and inter-State human trafficking and missing of several people, seem to have happened. But they had gone unnoticed for many years.

He expressed concern over the “deterioration” of law and order in Tamil Nadu since the DMK came to power in 2021. A case in point was the recent incident in which an army man was killed by a DMK councillor in Krishnagiri.

