Annamalai writes to Amit Shah seeking CBI probe

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the spurious liquor tragedy at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district, which claimed at least 38 lives.

He pointed out that 23 lives were lost in the hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts last year. “It is learnt from reliable sources that the production and sale of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu is happening at the behest of the DMK functionaries and cadre. It is evident that the sale of illicit liquor is done in full public view with the knowledge of the local police, who operate under the direction of the local political leaders of the DMK,” he said, adding that the DMK government would curtail the police from bringing to book those responsible for the deaths.

He visited the ailing patients at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital and paid homage to the deceased persons. He said that the BJP would provide ₹1 lakh in solatium to the families of the deceased persons.