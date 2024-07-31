ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai welcomes Centre’s decision to temporarily suspend auctioning mineral quarries at Kurinjakkulam 

Published - July 31, 2024 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 welcomed the Union government’s decision to temporarily suspend auctioning graphite-rich mineral quarries at Kurinjakkulam in Tenkasi district.

In a post on X, Mr. Annamalai said the Union government had called for auctioning mineral quarries to extract graphite and some other minerals at Kurinjakkulam and its surrounding areas in Tenkasi district. It is learnt that the Tamil Nadu government had also accorded approval for extracting minerals around Kurinjakkulam belt, he said. However, the decision to extract minerals was met with stiff opposition from farmers and residents of Kurinjakkulam.

He said the Tamil Nadu BJP had submitted a plea to the Union government to withdraw its decision of extracting minerals from Kurinjakkulam and surrounding areas. A similar plea was also submitted recently by senior advocate K.S. Radhakrishnan to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Following this, the Union government had temporarily suspended auctioning of mineral quarries Kurinjakkulam and its surrounding areas, he said and hoped that the area would be permanently removed from the list while recalling auction for quarrying minerals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US