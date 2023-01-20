Annamalai wants storage facility for estampages of Tamil inscriptions in Chennai

January 20, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai has written to Union Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy requesting a suitable facility in Chennai to preserve over 28,000 estampages of Tamil inscriptions that were being shifted to Chennai from the Archaeological Survey of India’s epigraphy wing in Mysuru in Karnataka.

“It is important to note that the Chennai Zonal Office of the ASI does not have the facility to maintain these estampages. These critical inscriptions are temperature-sensitive, and break due to adverse weather conditions,” Mr. Annamalai said in his letter.

Following an order of the Madras High Court in August 2021, the shifting of these estampages to the ASI’s Chennai office commenced in January 2022. These inscriptions were historically significant and must be preserved for academic purposes, the BJP leader said.

“We kindly request the Ministry of Culture to build a suitable facility in Chennai to preserve the estampages or shift them to an ASI office inside Tamil Nadu where the weather is conducive [to their preservation],” Mr. Annamalai said.

When contacted, a senior ASI official said that of the 28,000 estampages, over 13,000 inscriptions had been received in Chennai so far. Steps had been taken to ensure that they were well maintained.

“They are in the ASI building in our custody and are safe. We are regularly monitoring them for any climatic impact and our team is at it,” the official said.