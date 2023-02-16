ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai wants action against those who attacked Indian fishermen

February 16, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sri Lankan govt. should identify the guilty and punish them, says BJP leader

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader K. Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Thursday seeking action against unidentified persons on Sri Lankan boat who attacked Indian fishermen.

He referred to the incident yesterday in which seven fishermen from Nagapattinam were attacked “supposedly by those travelling in Sri Lankan boats.”

While one of the fishermen’s fingers were chopped, the belongings of these fishermen worth ₹5 lakh were robbed, he charged. Sri Lankan government should be asked to identify the people involved in this gruesome incident, retrieve the belongings of the fishermen and punish the guilty.

The party also submitted a representation to the Director-General of Police over an incident in which anti-social elements allegedly pelted stones at the house of party functionary Tada Periyasami damaging his vehicle in Tirumanthurai village in Perambalur district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US