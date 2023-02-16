Annamalai wants action against those who attacked Indian fishermen

February 16, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP State president K. Annamalai wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Thursday seeking action against unidentified persons on Sri Lankan boat who attacked Indian fishermen.

He referred to the incident yesterday in which seven fishermen from Nagapattinam were attacked “supposedly by those travelling in Sri Lankan boats.”

While one of the fishermen’s fingers were chopped, the belongings of these fishermen worth ₹5 lakh were robbed, he charged. Sri Lankan government should be asked to identify the people involved in this gruesome incident, retrieve the belongings of the fishermen and punish the guilty.

The party also submitted a representation to the Director-General of Police over an incident in which anti-social elements allegedly pelted stones at the house of party functionary Tada Periyasami damaging his vehicle in Tirumanthurai village in Perambalur district.