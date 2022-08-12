Annamalai, Vijayakant call for prohibition
BJP State president K Annamalai and DMDK president Vijayakant on Thursday welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s remarks on curbing illegal drugs but at the same time urged for implementing prohibition.
In a statement, Annamalai questioned why the Chief Minister did not focus on the ill effects of liquor. He urged the Chief Minister to take measures to close the Tasmac liquor shops.
In a separate statement, Vijayakant questioned why prohibition was not being implemented in the State. He called for closure of liquor shops in a phased manner and urged for constructive measures to curb sale of illegal drugs.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.