Tamil Nadu

Annamalai, Vijayakant call for prohibition

BJP State president K Annamalai and DMDK president Vijayakant on Thursday welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s remarks on curbing illegal drugs but at the same time urged for implementing prohibition.

In a statement, Annamalai questioned why the Chief Minister did not focus on the ill effects of liquor. He urged the Chief Minister to take measures to close the Tasmac liquor shops.

In a separate statement, Vijayakant questioned why prohibition was not being implemented in the State. He called for closure of liquor shops in a phased manner and urged for constructive measures to curb sale of illegal drugs.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2022 12:11:04 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/annamalai-vijayakant-call-for-prohibition/article65758253.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY