Annamalai, Vijay extend greetings for Tamil Nadu Day

BJP State president K. Annamalai and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day.

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai said it was on November 1 that the borders of Tamil-speaking areas were demarcated from Kanniyakumari to Chennai to form Tamil Nadu. “On this day, let us take a pledge to restore Tamil Nadu’s pride which has lost its glory because of DMK government’s poor maintenance of law and order and opening of Tasmac outlets in every street.”

Mr. Vijay, in a social media post, recalled the contributions of Sankaralinganar, who died by fasting to rename Madras presidency to Tamil Nadu. “After coming to power Perarignar Anna [former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai] moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to effect the name change. On this day we should remember the sacrifices of those who fought for the merger of Tamil speaking areas to Tamil Nadu and celebrate this day as ‘Tamil Nadu Day’”.